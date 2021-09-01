MADISON — The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s National Agricultural Statistics Service will survey producers in 32 states, including Wisconsin, for its 2021 County Agricultural Production Survey and Sept. 1 agricultural survey.
These surveys will collect information on total acres planted and harvested, and yield and production of small grains crops down to the county level. These surveys will provide the data needed to estimate acreage and production of selected crops such as barley, oats, and wheat in the United States.
“The data provided will help federal and state programs support the farmer,” said Greg Bussler, Wisconsin state statistician. “I hope every producer understands the importance of these data and will take the time to respond if they receive this survey. Producers can lose out when there are no data to determine accurate rates for loans, disaster payments, crop insurance price elections and more. When enough producers do not respond to surveys, NASS is not able to publish data. Without data, agencies such as USDA’s Risk Management Agency or Farm Service Agency do not have information on which to base the programs that serve those same producers.”
Farmers are encouraged to respond online at agcounts.usda.gov, or by mail. Alternatively, within the next few weeks NASS representatives will contact selected Wisconsin growers to arrange telephone interviews to complete the survey.
NASS safeguards the privacy of all respondents and publishes only aggregate data, ensuring that no individual operation or producer can be identified, as required by federal law.
Survey results from the Sept. 1 agricultural survey will be published in the Small Grains Summary and the quarterly Grain Stocks report, both to be released Sept. 30.
County-level survey results will be published on the NASS Quick Stats database (quickstats.nass.usda.gov) on Dec. 9.
For more information on NASS surveys and reports, call the NASS Wisconsin Field Office at 1-800-772-0825.
