IXONIA — When tractor enthusiasts gather on Saturday and Sunday at the Ashippun Firemen’s Park for the 11th annual Ixonia Vintage Tractor Expo for the first vintage tractor show of the season, they will find a colorful mixture of gray, red and blue in the park.
This year the club is featuring Massey Harris, Ferguson and Ford, but the club welcomes all makes, models, colors. Also included will be a flea market, opportunities to win the raffle tractor, a silent auction, great food, unique crafts and demonstrations, a kids pedal pull and pedal tractors to ride.
The weekend activities will begin with a tractor drive on Friday. The main show is on Saturday and Sunday and will include, along with the farm equipment, a car show on Sunday only.
One club member, Bill Rupnow, is particularly happy about the featured tractors this year because his collection includes two Fords, two Fergusons and a Massey 44.
The 90-year-old tractor enthusiast has never missed a meeting of the Ixonia Vintage Tractor Club since members began gathering more than a decade ago. The club was formed with the idea of hosting an antique tractor show early in the season when tractor enthusiasts are getting anxious to get out to show off their collections.
Ruppnow’s interest in tractors dates back to his early years on the farm that was started by his grandfather in 1856. He remembers farming with horses and then steel wheel tractors but he bought his first tractor, a Ferguson T20, in 1948 when he was just 18 years old.
He bought that tractor for practical purposes but he bought his second Ferguson years later at a local auction. It looked a bit rusty but he said it was only surface rust and the rest of the body was in really good shape.
He gets help in restoring the old tractors from his son-in-law Tom Heinsch who is equally enthusiastic about restoring the old tractors. With professional experience in the auto-body business he is able to do a good job painting and restoring the old tractors in Rupnow’s collection.
He also shares in Rupnow’s interest in attending tractor shows. A few years ago he and his father-in-law were driving their tractors home from a show when the wheel weight on the back tire of his tractor came off. It dug into the blacktop and as a result the back axel of the tractor broke. The tractor flipped end over end and Heinsch was severely injured. He was hospitalized with his injuries for a couple of months but he is now back to driving tractors to the shows again.
He feels like he is extremely lucky to be alive. He remembers severe rubber burns on one side of his body and a large gap in the other side that bled profusely. When doctors cleaned his wound they found the blue paint from the spring-loaded wheel weights in the wound.
The two still drive the tractor but they have welded the wheel weights tight so they cannot come off while driving the tractors.
He believes he was travelling about 13 mph at the time the accident happened.
Some of Rupnow’s collector tractors go much faster than that because the original motors have been replaced with six or eight cylinder truck motors.
Rupnow says Funk Conversion made a kit to put a flat head 6-cylinder motor into the Ford tractor, replacing the 4 cylinder motor. The company got into the conversion business after starting out making parts for the military during World War II.
One of the Ford tractors has a buddy seat for passengers. It was designed and built by Heinsch with used farm equipment parts and two folding boat seats.
“Before anyone can ride in these seats in a tractor parade, though, we need to put a bumper on the back for safety,” Heinsch said.
Both Heinsch and Rupnow have driven their tractors several times across the Mackinac Bridge, taking part in the annual tractor parade at St. Ignace each September. The 2020 event was canceled but they hope to make the drive again this year.
Rupnow also has an Oliver tractor that is still in the midst of restoration so he will not have it at the upcoming show.
He milked cows on his farm until he was about 70. He sold his dairy herd in about 1999 due to requirements from the Department of Natural Resources regarding manure handling and storage. He had been milking about 100 cows on a farm that is located along the Rock River.
He didn’t believe it was feasible to make the financial investment for these required changes so he decided to continue cropping the farm’s 275 acres and raising some steers and heifers.
In February their barn burned and they lost 23 calves in the fire. Some other livestock was saved. He commends the local volunteer fire department and the many area volunteer fire departments that assisted for saving a portion of the barn and protecting his house that was located very close to the barn.
A collector Oliver tractor that is in the midst of restoration was parked near the barn. The paint burned off of it from the extreme heat but other than that it was not damaged.
Besides his vintage tractors he also has a Hopto Digger. He said, “I used to do custom digging – ditches, septic tanks, dry wells, tile lines. I got it in 1950 and still use it for repairing tiles in the fields.”
The machine runs off the power take-off of a tractor.
He is looking forward to the Ixonia Vintage Tractor Expo’s show in Ashippun on Memorial Day weekend. People recognize him at the show by his bright yellow fuzzy Green Bay Packer hat.
“I’ve been wearing that hat to all the tractor shows for many years and people know me by my hat,” he said.
Each year the Ixonia Vintage Expo organization featured different brands and this year the feature will be Ford, Ferguson and Massey Harris. All brands are welcome though.
Henry George “Harry” Ferguson was an Irish-born British engineer and inventor known for his development of the modern agricultural tractor.
In 1911 he founded a company which included tractor retail. “The Ferguson System” was developed over a 30 year period and is an automatic control system now employed by almost all tractor manufacturers worldwide.
During the 1930’s the first Ferguson tractors were built by the David Brown Company. He worked for a time with Henry Ford in order to make production of his tractor more efficient. Later in 1952 Ferguson merged with Massey Harris and each kept their brand name until 1958 when the company became known as Massey Ferguson.
One of Fergusons most successful designs was the Ferguson TE20, commonly known as the Little Gray Fergie -a light-weight machine, still popular with enthusiasts like Bill Rupnow today. It marked a major advance in tractor design, distinguished by lightweight, small size, maneuverability and versatility.
There are sure to be plenty of “Fergies” and Masseys at the Memorial Day weekend show in Ashippun as well as a variety of Ford tractors. The entire weekend show is free of charge.
To learn more about the show or to be a vendor contact Curt Pernat at 920-988-0857. To learn details of the car show planned for Sunday contact Luke Pernat at 262-719-6669.
