Sixty-five percent of Wisconsin farms own or use a desktop or laptop computer, 2 percentage points lower than the U.S. percentage, according to the latest USDA, National Agricultural Statistics Service Farm Computer Usage and Ownership report.
Farms using smart phones for their farm business was 67%, 10 percentage points lower than the national percentage.
Eighty-two percent of Wisconsin farms have Internet access, unchanged from 2019 and equal to the U.S. percentage. The most common methods of accessing the internet were cellular, broadband, and satellite connections. Cellular was used to access internet by 62% of Wisconsin farms.
Fifty-four percent of farms used broadband to access internet in Wisconsin. Satellite was used by 16% of farms.
The questions for the Farm Computer Usage and Ownership questionnaire have changed since the last publication in 2019 to reflect modern internet access and usage. Therefore, there may not be direct comparisons between certain data points. Some changes included reporting multiple types of internet access, consolidating redundant questions, and the addition of a precision agriculture question.
Nationally, 82% of farms reported having access to the internet with 98% paying for access. In 2021, 29% of farms used the internet to purchase agricultural inputs, which was an increase of 5% from 2019. Additionally, 21% of farms used the internet to market agricultural activities, which was an increase of 2% from 2019. Farms which conducted business with non-agricultural websites in 2021 decreased by 6% to 47%.
In 2021, 50% of internet connected farms utilized a broadband connection while 70% of internet connected farms had access through a cellular data plan. Additionally, 67% of farms had a desktop or laptop computer while 77% of farms had a smart phone.
Beginning this year, data was collected for precision agriculture practices with the question, "In the last 12 months, did this farm or ranch use precision agriculture practices to manage crops or livestock? This would include the use of global positioning guidance systems, GPS yield monitoring and soil mapping, variable rate input applications, use of drones for scouting fields or monitoring livestock, electronic tagging, precision feeding, and robotic milking."
