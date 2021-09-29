MADISON — Wisconsin had six days suitable for fieldwork for the week ending Sunday, according to the USDA’s National Agricultural Statistics Service.
Temperatures were slightly above normal across the state. Precipitation varied widely, from over 3 inches to less than 1⁄4 inch. Wisconsin farmers had a busy week with mostly good conditions for fieldwork.
Corn for grain, corn for silage, soybeans, and hay are coming off the fields, fall tillage and manure spreading are proceeding, and winter wheat is going in.
Topsoil moisture condition rated 11% very short, 17% short, 69% adequate and 3% surplus. Subsoil moisture condition rated 9% very short, 15% short, 72% adequate and 4% surplus.
Corn is reported 96% dented. Sixty-one percent of corn was mature, two days behind last year but seven days ahead of the 5-year average. Harvest for grain is 5% complete, two days ahead of last year and five days ahead of the average. Corn condition was 76%t good to excellent, one percentage point above last week. Corn silage is 80% harvested, a day ahead of last year and 16 days ahead of the average.
Soybeans are reported 97% coloring. Eighty percent of soybeans are dropping leaves, two days ahead of last year and nine days ahead of the average. Soybean harvest is 11% complete, two days ahead of last year and five days ahead of the average. Soybean condition was 75% good to excellent, 2 percentage points above last week.
Potato harvest is reported 63% complete.
Winter wheat planting was 42% complete, nine days behind last year but four days ahead of the average. Eighteen percent of winter wheat was emerged, five days behind last year but one day ahead of the average
The 4th cutting of alfalfa hay is 89% complete, five days ahead of last year and 15 days ahead of the average.
Pasture condition was rated 64% good to excellent, 1 percentage point above last week.
Fall tillage is reported 10% complete, seven days ahead of last year and four days ahead of the average.
