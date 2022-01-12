HARRISBURG, PA — The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s National Agricultural Statistics Service is conducting the Cranberry Production and Disposition Inquiry.
The survey will provide final acreage, production, price and value estimates for the 2021 cranberry growing season. Survey recipients are encouraged to complete this survey by March 9. This survey can be completed and returned by mail, over the phone, or at agcounts.usda.gov.
If respondents have used the online survey option before, questions may already be prefilled with the information from previous surveys of their operation.
“This survey will collect information on cranberry acres grown and harvested as well as yield and production of cranberries during the 2021 crop year,” said King Whetstone, regional director of the National Agricultural Statistics Service, Northeastern Regional Field Office. “States with cranberry growers participating in this survey include Massachusetts, New Jersey, Oregon, and Wisconsin. All who participate in the cranberry industry anticipate these data.”
In accordance with federal law, survey responses are kept confidential. Survey results will be available in aggregate form only to ensure that no individual producer or operation can be identified.
NASS will publish the survey results on May 4 in the Noncitrus Fruits and Nuts report, and in the Quick Stats database at quickstats.nass.usda.gov/.
