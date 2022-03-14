JEFFERSON — The Jefferson County Soil Builders is one of 36 farmer groups in the state that received a 2022 Producer-Led Watershed Protection Grant from the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection.
This group is made up of farmers throughout Jefferson County. Their mission is to enhance water quality and natural resources through education, collaboration, and improved farming practices. Dean Weichmann, the leader of the JCSB, addressed the work they plan to accomplish this year. “The grant is going to help us implement field days, shop talks for farmer-to-farmer conversations, research plots, and educational workshops. We welcome producers throughout Jefferson County to join us.”
The first event that the Jefferson County Soil Builders is hosting is a field day on April 12 at a farm that has several plots of mixed species cover crops. This location, N5636 Gordy Lane, Jefferson, is ideal for the field day which will include speakers that will talk about cover crops and soil health.
Gregg Sanford, associate scientist in the agronomy department of the University of Wisconsin-Madison, will provide his insights on soil health after three decades of the Wisconsin Integrated Cropping Systems Trial.
Adam Lasch and Tom Burlingham, farmers from Walworth and Jefferson Counties, will demonstrate the infiltration at the site as well as talk about the benefits of no-till and using a variety of species in cover crops. Jamie Patton, senior outreach specialist with the nutrient and pest management program of the University of Wisconsin-Madison, and Michelle Probst, natural resource educator with Dane County Extension, will be displaying soil health indicators in a soil pit. Theresa Pedretti, cover crop agronomist with Albert Lea Seed, will explain the cover crop mixtures, and the role of different species in enhancing soil health. She will also discuss cover crop seed mixtures for grazing. Mike Gehl, grazing specialist with Glacierland RC&D, will demonstrate the ease of putting up temporary but secure fencing around cover crop fields for grazing from the seat of a utility terrain vehicle.
The Rock River Regenerative Graziers is co-hosting the field day. They also received a grant for 2022 from the Department of Agriculture and are working throughout Jefferson County. Their mission is to enhance the ecosystem services for current and future residents of the Rock River Basin by improving soil and water health through implementation of best regenerative agricultural practices. The two producer-led groups plan to work together on programs and education.
The field day is geared toward farmers, but is open to the public. Those attending can find out more about the Jefferson County Soil Builders and the Rock River Regenerative Graziers. They will also learn about conservation program funding opportunities from Andy Berndt, Natural Resources Conservation Service, and Joe Strupp, Jefferson County Land and Water Conservation Department.
The Jefferson County Soil Builders is working with the Jefferson County Land and Water Conservation Department who will serve as a collaborator and fiscal agent. Patricia Cicero, director of the LWCD, said, “We are excited to partner with the Jefferson County Soil Builders to increase soil health as well as protect our water resources.”
Other partners in the grant include the Rock Lake Improvement Association and the Lake Ripley Management District. Both lake groups will be supporting the JCSB in their work.
For more information on the Jefferson County Soil Builders or the April 12 field day, contact Dean Weichmann at 920-988-4620.
