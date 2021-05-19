Forty-three years ago Dick took Bill’s place running the farm. Then eventually David took Dick’s place running the farm. Now Dick is taking Bill’s place riding along with David when he goes to an auction or to see a piece of equipment at some distant farm.
Bill was like a grandpa to David. He was always around when David was growing up on the farm – more than David’s own grandpas were.
When David started farming he would sometimes drive a distance to do some business and he would ask Bill if he wanted to ride along. It gave Bill something to do and it gave David some company on the long drive. David may have also asked his opinion on the piece of equipment he was going to see.
Since Bill is now gone and Dick is sort of retired, David now asks Dick to ride along with him.
Boy how I loved riding along with my dad when he went somewhere. Not only did it get me away from the farm but it also provided me with a little one-on-one time with dad. When he was driving to Milwaukee to take a cow or calf to market or to market his eggs he seemed to have the time to relax and just visit with me. At home he was always busy and even when I was at his side, he didn’t have time to talk.
Our trips to Milwaukee always included a stop at our favorite frozen custard stand. I’d get the biggest cone they offered and then when I got home I bragged to my sister about what she had missed. I’d tell her about how the cone was so big I had to set it on the floorboard of the truck and eat my way down. It took the time of driving from Milwaukee to Cedarburg to complete eating the cone.
I loved going with him on the egg route because I got to see so many Milwaukee homes. Each of them seemed to have a different aroma.
At most homes dad visited a bit with the women who were buying eggs from him. I always helped count out the right number of eggs, taking them out of the case and placing them into a bowl. Sometimes the people were not home and they just left a note in their bowl along with the money for the eggs.
It was my first introduction to different races. I must admit I noticed the different colors of skin and the accents when they spoke but I really didn’t think much about it. They all seemed so nice and sometimes they gave me treats or handmade gifts just because (their words, not mine) “I was so cute.”
Once in a while my mom and sister came along on the egg route, too. When they did, dad dropped us off at the zoo, then known as the Washington Park Zoo. We took a picnic lunch and spent time viewing the animals. We particularly enjoyed Monkey Island.
Then when his route was done he picked us up and we headed home.
The city seemed so exciting to me and I dreamed of growing up to live in the city and be a big city reporter. Time and circumstances changed all those dreams and instead I became a farm reporter.
Sometimes I thank God for unanswered prayers!
