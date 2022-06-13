JUNEAU — The University of Wisconsin-Madison, Division of Extension has named Alison Pfau as the regional dairy educator for Dodge, Dane, Jefferson, Rock and Walworth counties.
From Bogota, Colombia, Pfau is passionate about dairy cattle and the dairy production industry. She earned her animal science degree from the National University of Colombia-Bogota in 2017. Pfau recently completed her master’s degree in animal science from the University of Tennessee, Knoxville in 2022, with a focus on research in rumen nutrition and microbiology. She also worked as a manager, herdsman assistant, and certified breeder in northern Colorado, training dairy farm employees in health care, animal well-being, and on-farm accident prevention. Pfau also has experience with dairy animal transport, calf care, administration of medicine, artificial insemination of dairy cows and heifers and overall dairy operation management.
In addition to her professional attributes of being an organized, flexible, and goal-oriented educator, Pfau brings skills of effective communication with groups and individuals from diverse backgrounds. According to Pfau, “As a part of Extension’s Agricultural Institute’s Dairy and Livestock program, my goal is to maintain trust-based relationships, engage partners, and offer solutions towards strengthening dairy communities. I look forward to working with the dairy industry and farmers in the different counties in central southern Wisconsin and generate mechanisms to transfer the scientific and technical knowledge to the industry.”
Extension’s purpose is to teach, learn, lead and serve while connecting people with the University of Wisconsin-Madison, and engage with them in transforming lives and communities. For more information on Division of Extension - Dodge County, visit https://dodge.extension.wisc.edu/ or call 920-386-3790.
