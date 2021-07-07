MADISON — The Dairy Business Association, Wisconsin’s leading dairy advocacy group, praised state lawmakers for building a biennial budget that received bipartisan support and included programs for farmers, dairy processors and conservation efforts.
The Legislature completed its work on the budget June 30 when the Senate approved the $87 billion spending bill. The Assembly had approved it on June 29. In all, seven Democrats joined the Republican majorities in support of the plan, which now goes to Gov. Tony Evers for his consideration.
Evers had submitted his budget to the Legislature in February. DBA applauded his efforts to boost farm exports and grants for processors, resources to connect farmers with food banks, and funding for farmer-led watershed protection efforts.
“The spending plan moves Wisconsin’s dairy community forward in ways that would help ensure our farmers and processors are economically sustainable while at the same time supporting their innovative efforts to protect and improve water quality in the state,” DBA President Amy Penterman, a farmer in northwestern Wisconsin, said. “It’s encouraging to see the careful consideration these issues have received from the Legislature and governor. We should all recognize the importance of a strong agricultural community.”
The Legislature’s budget continues funding for the Dairy Innovation Hub as it enters its second year of research on three University of Wisconsin campuses at Madison, Platteville and River Falls. The bill also establishes an agricultural exports program, increases funding for the Well Compensation Grant Program, increases funding for farmer-led water quality initiatives and boosts support for county conservation department staffing.
Penterman also recognized the work of members of the state’s budget-writing Joint Committee on Finance who traveled the state in April gathering input from residents. DBA members were well represented at the public hearings, both in person and virtually.
Penterman said there is more work to do, including fully supporting clean-water initiatives. DBA is partnering with two environmental groups and a statewide county conservation association on a blueprint for budget-related water quality programs. Also, she said her group looks forward to discussions on legislative priorities that include CAFO program reforms, addressing workforce concerns of the farming community, and protecting dairy farmers’ investments and customers through a package of truth-in-food labeling bills.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.