Wisconsin FFA Alumni & Supporters announced at their recent board council meeting, they have organized a new “Living to Serve” perennial sponsorship opportunity.
This sponsorship will provide businesses and individuals the fortuity to support the FFA students and alumni and supporters chapters throughout the state. Wisconsin will use the funds generated with this new sponsorship level to expand on its current programs, which already include grants, scholarships and leadership training. Having perennial sponsors will allow the organization to know that they will have that continued support in upcoming years to help build ideas and projects.
In addition, the Wisconsin FFA Alumni & Supporters announced they already have their first sponsor to join this prestigious partnership.
Renk Seed of Sun Prairie has chosen to become the first contributor at this “Living to Serve” sponsorship level. The sponsorship level was created as a multi-year commitment with a minimum donation of $4,000 per year. Renk Seed’s continued support of agricultural education, FFA members, and now the Wisconsin FFA Alumni & Supporters Association shows their dedication to the future of the agricultural industry and growing leaders for the next generation.
Next year, 2022 will mark the 50th anniversary of Wisconsin FFA Alumni & Supporters Association. Anyone interested in becoming a “Living to Serve” sponsor can contact Cheryl Steinbach, executive director of the state association at execdir@wisconsinffaalumni.org or 715-937-4838 or Gene Hetebrueg, fundraising chair, at ghetebrueg@wisconsinffaalumni.org or 414-416-9846.
