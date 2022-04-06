Wisconsin farmers intend to plant 3.70 million acres of corn for all purposes in 2022 according to the USDA, National Agricultural Statistics Service – Prospective Plantings report.
This is down 300,000 acres from 2021.
Producers intend to plant 2.30 million acres of soybeans in Wisconsin this year. This is 200,000 acres higher than 2021. If realized, this would be a record high for the state, surpassing the 2.22 million acres planted in 2018.
Farmers in Wisconsin expect to harvest 1.30 million acres of all dry hay for the 2022 crop year. This is 70,000 acres above last year.
Wisconsin farmers intend to plant 155,000 acres of oats for all purposes. This is down 20,000 acres from last year.
Winter wheat producers intend to plant 280,000 acres, down 10,000 acres from last year.
Wisconsin farmers intend to plant 27,000 acres of barley, up 12,000 acres from last year.
The Prospective Plantings report provides the first official, survey-based estimates of U.S. farmers' 2022 planting intentions. NASS's acreage estimates are based primarily on surveys conducted during the first two weeks of March from a sample of approximately 73,000 farm operators across the United States with more than 2,100 from Wisconsin.
Actual plantings will depend upon weather, economic conditions, and the availability of production inputs at the time producers make their final planting decisions.
In the United States, corn planted area for all purposes in 2022 is estimated at 89.5 million acres, down 4% or 3.87 million acres from last year. Compared with last year, planted acreage is expected to be down or unchanged in 43 of the 48 estimating states.
Soybean planted area for 2022 is estimated at a record 91.0 million acres, up 4% from last year. Compared with last year, planted acreage is up or unchanged in 24 of the 29 estimating states.
All wheat planted area for 2022 is estimated at 47.4 million acres, up 1% from 2021. If realized, this represents the fifth lowest all wheat planted area since records began in 1919.
The 2022 winter wheat planted area, at 34.2 million acres, is up 2% from last year but down less than 1% from the previous estimate.
Of this total, about 23.7 million acres are hard red winter, 6.89 million acres are soft red winter, and 3.62 million acres are white winter. Area expected to be planted to other spring wheat for 2022 is estimated at 11.2 million acres, down 2% from 2021. Of this total, about 10.5 million acres are hard red spring wheat.
Durum planted area for 2022 is expected to total 1.92 million acres, up 17% from the previous year.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.