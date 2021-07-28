Somethings never change. I was looking at my baby book one day and I noticed my mom recorded my first words and when I said them. I remember doing the same thing with my kids and I’m sure they did it with theirs.

Somehow, first words are a milestone. They are a big deal.

When our kids uttered their first words I giggled and then ran for the baby book to record it.

Soon after, however, I realized that now I also need to teach them words to use and words to not use.

It began with, “what do you say?” when they wanted a cookie or treat. Then, “what do you say?” after they received it.

I also needed to teach them other words like “excuse Me” if they burped at a table or bumped into someone while running through the room.

This sometime was confusing to them because I’d remind them, after a burp, “what do you say?” and they would respond “please.”

Those simple words – please and thank you – are some of the most important words we teach our kids. I need to remind myself, however, to remember, “what do you say?” when someone does something nice for me. It is a big deal.

If a guy holds a door open for me, I thank him. If someone sends me a complimentary note or e-mail I thank them – it is appreciated.

People are always more eager to do nice things for someone if they get a “thank you” in return. At least I am. Without that “thank you” we too often wonder if anyone even cares and soon we feel discouraged about reaching out to do anything.

When I was little my mom called “please” and “thank you” magic words. A couple of generations later when the little ones ask for a cookie and I ask “what’s the magic word?” I’m always happy to hear that they know them.

