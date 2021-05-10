MADISON — Wisconsin potato growers have until June 15 to vote to elect three members to the Wisconsin Potato Industry Board. Candidates were nominated during the period that ended April 11. Districts 1, 2, and 3 each have one open seat. Eligible growers can vote for the candidate in their respective district or write in other eligible producers.
The nominees on the ballot are:
District 1 Nominee: Eric Schroeder, Antigo. The district includes Ashland, Barron, Bayfield, Brown, Burnett, Chippewa, Clark, Door, Douglas, Dunn, Eau Claire, Florence, Forest, Iron, Kewaunee, Langlade, Lincoln, Marinette, Menominee, Oconto, Oneida, Pepin, Pierce, Polk, Price, Rusk, Sawyer, St. Croix, Taylor, Vilas, and Washburn counties.
District 2 Nominee: James Okray, Stevens Point. The district includes Marathon, Outagamie, Portage, Shawano, Waupaca, and Waushara counties.
District 3 Nominee: John Bobeck, Markesan. The district includes Adams, Buffalo, Calumet, Columbia, Crawford, Dane, Dodge, Fond du Lac, Grant, Green, Green Lake, Iowa, Jackson, Jefferson, Juneau, Kenosha, La Crosse, Lafayette, Manitowoc, Marquette, Milwaukee, Monroe, Ozaukee, Racine, Richland, Rock, Sauk, Sheboygan, Trempealeau, Vernon, Walworth, Washington, Waukesha, Winnebago, and Wood counties.
The Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection will mail ballots to eligible potato growers the week of May 15. Growers that have not received a ballot by May 22 can request one by contacting Debbie Gegare, DATCP Market Orders Program coordinator, at 608-224-5116 or debbie.gegare@wisconsin.gov. Ballots must be emailed or postmarked by June 15.
Elected producers will serve three-year terms beginning July 1 and ending June 30, 2024.
The Wisconsin Potato Industry Board is composed of nine producers in three districts across the state, with one at-large member elected every third year. The board is responsible for administering Wisconsin’s Potato Marketing Order. The board also secures and distributes funding for research, education, and promotion of Wisconsin-grown potatoes.
DATCP administers elections for Wisconsin commodity marketing boards. To learn more about market order boards, visit https://datcp.wi.gov/Pages/About_Us/MarketingBoards.aspx.
