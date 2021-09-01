MADISON — The University of Wisconsin-Madison Division of Extension’s Badger Crop Connect, is finishing up the 2021 growing season with several webinars in September and October. This series provides agronomists, crop consultants and farmers timely crop updates for Wisconsin during the growing season.
The upcoming September webinars are:
• Wednesday, Sept. 8, Carrie Laboski, University of Wisconsin-Madison professor and extension soil specialist, will present on managing nitrogen credits from manure and nitrification inhibitors and Jamie Patton, UW-Madison nutrient and pest management program, will present on low disturbance manure applications to cover crops.
• Wednesday, Sept. 22, Shawn Conley, UW-Madison professor and extension soybean and small grain specialist, will present on setting up winter wheat for success and Randy Jackson, professor, UW-Madison Agronomy Department will present on if there are cropping systems that build soil carbon.
The Oct. 13 and 27 webinars will focus on seed trait selection and grain marketing respectively. The webinars are offered at 12:30 p.m. Badger Crop Connect is hosted by Extension Crops and Soils educators. There are CCA credits available for each webinar. There is no fee for these webinars, but registration is required. Register for all fall sessions at https://go.wisc.edu/bccfall2021.
For more information, please visit the Badger Crop Connect webpage at https://cropsandsoils.extension.wisc.edu/programs/badger-crop-connect./
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.