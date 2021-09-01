MADISON — The University of Wisconsin-Madison Division of Extension’s Badger Crop Connect, is finishing up the 2021 growing season with several webinars in September and October. This series provides agronomists, crop consultants and farmers timely crop updates for Wisconsin during the growing season.

The upcoming September webinars are:

• Wednesday, Sept. 8, Carrie Laboski, University of Wisconsin-Madison professor and extension soil specialist, will present on managing nitrogen credits from manure and nitrification inhibitors and Jamie Patton, UW-Madison nutrient and pest management program, will present on low disturbance manure applications to cover crops.

• Wednesday, Sept. 22, Shawn Conley, UW-Madison professor and extension soybean and small grain specialist, will present on setting up winter wheat for success and Randy Jackson, professor, UW-Madison Agronomy Department will present on if there are cropping systems that build soil carbon.

The Oct. 13 and 27 webinars will focus on seed trait selection and grain marketing respectively. The webinars are offered at 12:30 p.m. Badger Crop Connect is hosted by Extension Crops and Soils educators. There are CCA credits available for each webinar. There is no fee for these webinars, but registration is required. Register for all fall sessions at https://go.wisc.edu/bccfall2021.

For more information, please visit the Badger Crop Connect webpage at https://cropsandsoils.extension.wisc.edu/programs/badger-crop-connect./

