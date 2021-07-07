WASHINGTON — Wisconsin Congressman Scott Fitzgerald has cosponsored the Whole Milk for Healthy Kids Act of 2021, legislation that would allow schools participating in the National School Lunch Program and Breakfast Program to serve whole milk.
“In Wisconsin, our proud dairy tradition runs deep,” Fitzgerald said. “Milk doesn’t only fuel our state economy though, whole milk is also an excellent source of nutrition for children, boasting nine essential nutrients. For too long, federal regulations have prevented kids from receiving the milk they want in their school-served meals.
“This bill would allow schools to expand the varieties of milk they offer, giving children better access to this nutritious drink. This commonsense legislation is a victory for students, Wisconsin dairy farmers, and the local economy. I’m proud to be a cosponsor and look forward bringing more milk to school cafeterias,” said Fitzgerald.
H.R. 1861 is led by Republican leader of the House Agriculture Committee Glenn ‘GT’ Thompson (PA-15), and expands USDA guidance from 2018 that allowed schools to offer flavored, low-fat (1%) milk, to include whole milk.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.