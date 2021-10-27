Protecting transition cows, managing rations amidst volatile feed costs and supplies, and preparing for on-farm emergencies are topics to be covered at the Professional Dairy Producers Herd Management Workshops. Presented by PDPW and developed for English- and Spanish-speaking herdspersons, dairy managers, nutritionists and veterinarians, the program will be held twice: Tuesday, Nov. 2 at the University of Wisconsin-Marshfield Ag Research Station, and Wednesday, Nov. 3 at Arlington Ag Research Station.
Featuring simultaneous Spanish translation, the workshops will highlight cow-side diagnostic tests for ketosis and other issues involving transition-cow metabolic diseases. In addition, participants can learn ways to manage and work through financial decisions regarding rations, as well as first-response techniques that paramedics use to save lives in emergencies.
“The opportunity to interact with experts on these topics and network with other herd managers, nutritionists and veterinarians makes the PDPW Herd Management Workshop a must-attend event,” said Katy Schultz, president of PDPW and a dairy producer near Fox Lake.
Sessions will include hands-on interaction led by the following experts:
• Dr. Ryan Pralle, assistant professor of animal and dairy science at the University of Wisconsin-Platteville’s School of Agriculture, will showcase monitoring and prevention tools to mitigate subclinical ketosis and fatty liver in transition cows. He’ll also review herd reports, share ongoing research to assess incidence of fatty liver, pinpoint ketosis risk factors and explore treatment strategies with commonly available cow-side diagnostic tests for ketosis.
• Dr. Luiz Ferraretto, assistant professor and ruminant nutrition extension specialist at the University of Wisconsin-Madison, will present a session focused on connecting the dots between diet, nutritional management and cow response. He’ll discuss methods to improve forage and diet-fiber digestibility to increase consumption and modulate behavioral patterns. He’ll also review case studies to manage increasing feed costs and will analyze alternative options while protecting production and the dairy’s bottom line.
• Chris St. Pierre, electrical construction industry and public safety expert, will share his experiences and outline strategies to prevent and manage on-farm crises and injuries. He’ll draw attention to emergency situations on the farm and offer hands-on opportunities for attendees to practice life-saving measures.
For more information, visit www.pdpw.org or contact PDPW at 800-947-7379. One can follow along digitally in advance of and during the event by following @dairyPDPW and using #mypdpw on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and LinkedIn.
Professional Dairy Producers is the nation's largest dairy producer-led organization.
