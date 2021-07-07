MADISON — Wisconsin egg production during May was 191 million eggs, up 5% from the previous month but down 2% from a year ago, according to the latest Chickens and Eggs report from the USDA’s National Agricultural Statistics Service.
The average number of all layers on hand during May was 7.57 million, down 1% from both April and last May. Eggs per 100 layers for May were 2,518, up 6% from last month but down 2% from May 2020.
United States egg production totaled 9.38 billion during May, up 3% from last year. Production included 8.07 billion table eggs, and 1.31 billion hatching eggs, of which 1.23 billion were broiler-type and 79.9 million were egg-type. The average number of layers during May 2021 totaled 385 million, down slightly from last year. May egg production per 100 layers was 2,435 eggs, up 3% from May 2020.
Total layers in the United States on June 1, totaled 383 million, down 1% from last year. The 383 million layers consisted of 316 million layers producing table or market type eggs, 63.9 million layers producing broiler- type hatching eggs, and 3.20 million layers producing egg-type hatching eggs. Rate of lay per day on June 1, averaged 78.5 eggs per 100 layers, up 4% from June 1, 2020.
Egg-type chicks hatched during May totaled 57.3 million, up 9% from May 2020. Eggs in incubators totaled 51.3 million on June 1, up 2% from a year ago.
Domestic placements of egg-type pullet chicks for future hatchery supply flocks by leading breeders totaled 306 thousand during May, up 31% from May 2020.
Broiler-type chicks hatched during May totaled 851 million, up 5% from May 2020. Eggs in incubators totaled 720 million on June 1, up 3% from a year ago.
