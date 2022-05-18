MADISON — During the next several weeks, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s National Agricultural Statistics Service will conduct two major mid-year surveys, the June Agricultural Survey and the June Area Survey.
The agency will contact nearly 4,300 producers across Wisconsin to determine crop acreage and stock levels as of June 1, 2022.
“The June Agricultural Survey and the June Area Survey are two of the most important and well-known surveys NASS conducts,” said Greg Bussler, Wisconsin state statistician. “When producers respond to these surveys, they provide essential information that helps determine the expected acreage and supply of major commodities in the United States for the 2022 crop year. The results are used by farmers and ranchers, USDA, businesses, exporters, researchers, economists, policymakers, and others to inform a wide range of decisions.”
NASS gathers the data for the June Agricultural Survey online at agcounts.usda.gov, by mail, phone and in-person interview. They will be asked to provide information on planted and harvested acreage, including acreage for biotech crops and grain stocks.
For the June Area Survey, agency representatives will interview farm and ranch operators in randomly selected segments. Producers will be asked to provide information on crop acreage, grain stocks, livestock inventory, land values, and value of sales.
“NASS safeguards the privacy of all respondents, by keeping all individual information confidential and publishing the data in aggregate form only to ensure that no operation or producer can be identified,” said Bussler. “We recognize that this is a hectic time for farmers, but the information they provide helps U.S. agriculture remain viable and capable. I urge them to respond to these surveys and thank them in advance for their cooperation.”
NASS will analyze the survey information and publish the results in a series of USDA reports, including the annual Acreage and quarterly Grain Stocks reports June 30. Survey data also contribute to NASS’s monthly and annual crop production reports, the annual small grains summary, annual farms and land in farms and land values reports, various livestock reports, including cattle, sheep and goats, and hogs and pigs, and USDA’s monthly World Agricultural Supply and Demand Estimates.
