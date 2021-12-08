When we go to reunions of any sort there are likely lots of stories that float around, triggering our memories of days gone by. These stories make me wonder how we ever survived childhood.
Listening to some of Dick’s classmates share stories I heard about how he and his brother used to hitch their horse to their coaster wagon in hopes of getting a ride around the farm. Seems it didn’t turn out so well. The horse got a little close to some fence posts and wiped them out.
I’m reminded of how my sister and I used to hook our dog to our coaster wagon. He did a little better but it was a challenge to keep him walking. He always wanted to turn around to look at us.
We also tried some things with our bikes.
We put a plank down a few steps and rode our bikes down, hoping the plank wouldn’t slip. We once drove our dad’s truck home from the back pasture down the farm lane to the barn. We were too small to reach the pedals and see out the windshield so I went on the floor and worked the pedals. My sister knelt on her knees on the seat of the truck and steered it, giving orders to me about whether to stop or go.
When we arrived in the yard we just turned off the key and the truck stopped.
My dad let me drive our Allis Chalmers tractor, too. It had a hand clutch so I could stop without reaching the pedal on the floor.
Now mind you, I write lots of farm safety stories and I would not recommend any of these things to kids these days. My parents are both gone so they cannot be arrested for child abuse.
There is more!
We rode on the backs of our favorite cows in the cow yard. We search for frogs in the ponds in the back of the farm.
We built forts with old lumber and rocks in the pasture, too.
One time another girl and I got in trouble for not returning to school when the bell rang at the end of recess. We didn’t hear the bell because were busy melting wax, mixing it with food coloring and perfume to make our own lipstick.
Then there were the sledding stories and about how one friend put a hole in the head of another head with her sled when they were racing on the school hill. No wonder they outlawed those old runner sleds that didn’t have bent runners.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.