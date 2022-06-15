Wisconsin had 4.4 days suitable for fieldwork for the week ending Sunday, according to the USDA’s National Agricultural Statistics Service.
Heavy rains in southern Wisconsin made planting progress difficult in some areas, but drier conditions in the north helped farmers make good progress planting corn and soybeans.
Topsoil moisture condition rated 1% very short, 7% short, 83% adequate and 9% surplus.
Subsoil moisture condition rated 1% very short, 9% short, 81% adequate and 9% surplus.
Spring tillage was reported as 97% complete, over 3 weeks behind last year and 3 days behind the 5-year average.
Corn planting was 94% complete, just over 2 weeks behind last year but even with the average. Corn emerged was 84%, nine days behind last year but one day ahead of the average. Corn condition was 85% good to excellent statewide, up 1 percentage point from last week.
Soybean planting was 93% complete, 11 days behind last year but four days ahead of the average. Soybeans emerged was 76%, eight days behind last year but three days ahead of the average. Soybean condition was 83% good to excellent, up 2 percentage points from last week.
Oats planted was reported as 96% complete, almost three weeks behind last year and four days behind the average.
Oats emerged was at 86%, over two weeks behind last year and five days behind the average. Four percent of oats had headed. Oat condition was 85% good to excellent, up 2 percentage points from last week.
Potato planting was reported as 96% complete, three weeks behind last year and one week behind the average.
Potato condition was 94% good to excellent, down 1 percentage point from last week.
Winter wheat was 47% headed, 10 days behind last year and three days behind the average. One percent of winter wheat was coloring. Winter wheat condition was rated 86% good to excellent statewide.
The first cutting of alfalfa was reported at 68% complete, five days behind last year and one day behind the average. All hay condition was reported 81% good to excellent condition, up 2 percentage points from last week. Pasture condition was rated 78% good to excellent, up 4 percentage points from last week.
