JUNEAU — While spring has been unseasonably cool, one thing to count on as Wisconsin residents is that the weather will change. These temperature changes mean that one can likely count on at least a few hot and humid days this summer. Is the farm ready for the heat of summer? Does one know at what temperatures livestock can be negatively affected by heat? How can one reduce the impact of summer's heat on livestock?
According to the factsheet "Animal Handling during Heat Stress," published by the University of Wisconsin-Madison, Division of Extension, cattle and other livestock aim to maintain their internal core body temperature within a narrow range. To regulate body temperature, they exchange heat with their environments, both gaining and losing heat, according to Amanda Young, dairy and livestock educator with the University of Wisconsin-Madison, Division of Extension, Dodge County. The air temperature and relative humidity surrounding the animals are crucial factors affecting cows' ability to lose heat. A commonly used term within the cattle industry, temperature humidity index, combines both air temperature and relative humidity to approximate the level of heat stress in cattle. When looking at THI, livestock owners should consider the following:
• Suppose cattle are housed with direct sun exposure, for example, on pasture or in open lots. In that case, THI does not account for the effects of solar radiation, which contributes further to heat stress. The same goes for calves in outdoor hutches.
• THI must be estimated using the microclimate surrounding the animals, for example, in their home pen or the parlor, not the outside weather conditions.
• The THI cutoff of 72, and more recently 68, was based on when studies have found lactating dairy cows to show reductions in milk production. Keep in mind cattle of all ages can experience adverse effects on animal welfare, even at lower THI values.
• Lastly, individual animals can respond differently within the same environments. This is why it is essential to look for animal-based signs of heat stress and not rely solely on THI.
Despite these limitations, a THI chart can be a valuable tool to help plan activities around times when you anticipate cattle and other livestock species to experience heat stress. Finally, here a few things to keep in mind when preparing for summer.
• Water – As the temperatures rise, livestock's water requirements do too; make sure to provide a plentiful supply of clean water to all your animals.
• Shade – Ensure that animals located in direct sunlight have access to shade. Otherwise, they will continue to gain heat from solar radiation, which will heighten heat stress.
• Air Movement - Utilize natural and artificial means of air circulation. Air movement, when combined with evaporation, can be a helpful method of cooling heat-stressed animals.
• Handling – avoid handling animals during the hottest parts of the day. Instead, take animals during the early morning hours before the temperature rises into the risky THI level. Limit the length of time animals spend in headlocks or other handling equipment where their stress from confinement may exaggerate the heat stress conditions. When THI is 72 or higher, consider postponing animal handling-related tasks, which can be performed during cooler weather.
• Transporting - Avoid hauling and handling cattle between 11 a.m. and 4 p.m., which is most often the hottest time of the day. If one must move cattle at times of high temperature and humidity, avoid stopping. If stopping along the way is necessary, make stop durations as short as possible.
