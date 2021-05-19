GREEN BAY — Dairy farmers are quickly coming to understand the value of manure and digesters. What was once considered a dairy cow byproduct is now viewed as an opportunity to generate revenue through renewable energy and to focus on sustainability.
Brian Dolski, chief financial officer at Pagel Family Businesses in northeastern Wisconsin, and Greg Steele, senior dairy lending specialist at Compeer Financial, discussed the business structure, challenges and economics of renewable natural gas projects on a recent episode of the Dairy Stream podcast.
Compeer Financial sponsored this episode.
Dairy Stream focuses on policy, sustainability, market trends, new technology, processor updates, business partner news and farmer involvement. The podcast is co-produced by the Dairy Business Association and Edge Dairy Farmer Cooperative, sister organizations that fight for effective dairy policy in Wisconsin and Washington, D.C.
Dairy Stream is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, iHeartRadio, PodBean, and Spotify.
The Dairy Business Association is Wisconsin’s leading dairy lobby group, championing smart and sensible regulations affecting the dairy community. The nonprofit organization is comprised of farmers, milk processors, vendors and other business partners who work collaboratively to ensure that dairy farms of all sizes have the support they need to keep America’s Dairyland strong.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.