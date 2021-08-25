MADISON — Wisconsin corn production is forecast at 484 million bushels according to the latest USDA, National Agricultural Statistics Service crop production report.
Based on conditions as of Aug. 1, yields are expected to average 167.0 bushels per acre, a decrease of 7.0 bushels per acre from last year. Planted area is estimated at 3.90 million acres. An estimated 2.90 million acres will be harvested for grain.
Soybean production is forecast at 106 million bushels, up 5.86 million from last year. The yield is forecast at 49.0 bushels per acre, 2.0 bushels below 2020. Soybean planted acreage is estimated at 2.20 million acres with 2.17 million acres expected to be harvested.
Winter wheat production is forecast at 18.2 million bushels, up 9.62 million bushels from 2020. Yields are expected to average 76.0 bushels per acre, up 5.0 bushel from the July forecast and up 7.0 bushels from last year. An estimated 240,000 acres will be harvested for grain.
Oat production is forecast at 3.84 million bushels, down 4.41 million bushels from 2020. The yield is forecast at 64.0 bushels per acre, up 8.0 bushels from July and 1.0 bushel from 2020. An estimated 60,000 acres will be harvested for grain.
Wisconsin hay yield for alfalfa and alfalfa mixtures is forecast at 2.50 tons per acre, with a total production of 2.13 million tons, down 563,000 tons from 2020. The forecasted yield for other hay is 1.30 tons per acre, with a production of 481,000 tons.
The forecasts in this report are based on Aug. 1 conditions and do not reflect weather effects since that time. The next crop production forecasts, based on conditions as of Sept. 1, will be released on Sept. 10.
United States summary
Corn production for grain is forecast at 14.8 billion bushels, up 4% from 2020. Based on conditions as of Aug. 1, yields are expected to average 174.6 bushels per harvested acre, up 2.6 bushels from last year. Area harvested for grain is forecast at 84.5 million acres, unchanged from the June forecast, but up 2% from the previous year.
Soybean production for beans is forecast at 4.34 billion bushels, up 5% from 2020. Based on conditions as of Aug. 1, yields are expected to average 50.0 bushels per harvested acre, down 0.2 bushel from 2020. Area harvested for beans in the United States is forecast at 86.7 million acres, unchanged from the previous forecast but up 5% from 2020.
Winter wheat production is forecast at 1.32 billion bushels, down 3% from the previous forecast but up 13% from 2020. Based on Aug. 1 conditions, the United States yield is forecast at 51.8 bushels per acre, down 1.8 bushels from last month but up 0.9 bushels from last year’s average yield of 50.9 bushels per acre.
If realized, this will be the third highest United States yield on record. Area expected to be harvested for grain or seed totals 25.4 million acres, unchanged from last month, but up 11% from last year. Record high yields are forecast in Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Maryland, Ohio, Oklahoma, Tennessee, and Texas for 2021.
Oat production is forecast at 41.4 million bushels, down 37% from 2020. If realized, this would be the lowest production on record. Growers expect to harvest 722,000 acres for grain, unchanged from the previous forecast but down 28% from 2020. Based on conditions as of Aug. 1, the United States yield is forecast at 57.4 bushels per acre, up 0.2 bushel per acre from the previous forecast but 7.7 bushels below the 2020 average yield. Record low production is expected in Minnesota, Montana, and Wisconsin. A record high yield is expected in Illinois.
