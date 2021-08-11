MADISON — Wisconsin had 5.1 days suitable for fieldwork for the week ending Sunday, according to the USDA’s National Agricultural Statistics Service.
Temperatures across the state were normal to slightly below normal. Weekend weather brought needed rain to most of Wisconsin. Only the far north and far south received below normal precipitation. Field activities included haying and harvesting small grains.
Topsoil moisture condition rated 8% very short, 16% short, 66% adequate and 10% surplus. Subsoil moisture condition rated 11% very short, 18% short, 65% adequate and 6% surplus.
Corn is reported 92% silking, even with last year and seven days ahead of the five-year average. Corn is 42% in the dough stage, two days ahead of last year and 6 days ahead of the average. Corn condition was 77% good to excellent, two percentage points above last week.
Soybeans are reported 94% blooming, one day ahead of last year and nine days ahead of the average. The soybean crop was 73% setting pods, one day ahead of last year and three days ahead of the average. Soybean condition was 74% good to excellent, two percentage points above last week.
Oats are reported 95% coloring, six days behind last year but three days ahead of average. Oats are 39% harvested, four days behind last year and two days behind the average. Oat condition rated 75% good to excellent, one percentage point below last week.
Potato harvest is reported 14% complete. Potato condition is rated 95% good to excellent, two percentage points above last week.
Winter wheat is reported 89% harvested for grain, five days ahead of last year and six days ahead of the average.
The third cutting of alfalfa hay is 63% complete, four days ahead of both last year and the average. There were scattered reports of farmers beginning the fourth cutting. All hay condition was rated 74% good to excellent, one percentage point above last week.
Pasture condition was rated 60% good to excellent, 2 percentage points below last week.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.