AMES, Iowa — Alexander Coughlin, of Watertown, participated at the American Royal Crops Contest in Kansas City on Nov. 16 and again at the National Collegiate Crops Contest in Ames, Iowa on Nov. 19 where the Iowa State University Crops team won first place at both contests.
Strong individual placings of Iowa State students studying agronomy contributed to the overall first place finish at these contests, which represent the national finals of collegiate crops competition for the year.
At the American Royal, Coughlin placed sixth as an individual overall. He placed first in a three-way tie in grain grading making him an All-American, sixth in seed analysis, and seventh in identification. At the other contest, Coughlin placed sixth as an individual overall; sixth in grain grading, fifth in seed analysis, and ninth in identification.
At the American Royal, the team placed first overall, first place in grain grading which is All-American Status, first place in seed analysis and second place in identification.
In the National Collegiate Crops Contest, the team was first place overall, second place in grain grading, first place in seed analysis, and second place in identification.
During the contest, students identified plants and seeds along with insects and crop diseases, took a written exam similar to the Certified Crop Advisor Exam, and completed agronomic math problems.
Scores in each area are combined to calculate an overall score.
Dr. Mindy DeVries, an Iowa State assistant teaching professor in agronomy, coaches the Iowa State Crops Team. DeVries was assisted by graduate student in agronomy, Hailey Bryson.
