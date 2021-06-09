In my earlier years of reporting I was asked to do a weekly “man on the street” type feature, asking four people a specific question on some current topic.
Each week I made phone calls or talked with high school students or quizzed farmers at a meeting.
Sometimes the answers weren’t too revealing. For instance, asked, “What’s an important quality to look for when meeting new people?” I received the reply, “A person who minds her own business!”
Another time I asked high school seniors what they saw themselves doing five years after graduation. Most had very impressive goals but one pessimistic student answered, “Conducting interviews on guinea pigs subjected to such irrelevant speculation as whether anyone will be doing anything five years from now.”
I wasn’t sure if he was feeling depressed and was unable to see any hope for his future or if he was just putting me down for being nosey.
But I have always been fascinated with people and I love to listen to them, especially older people. Their stories are not only interesting but over the years I’ve learned a lot from them.
There is something to be learned from everyone. Each has a story to tell and a unique perspective. The best way to understand the world is to see it from as many different viewpoints as possible.
American humorist Josh Billings, writing in 1874 said, “It is better to know nothing than to know what ain’t so!” And people know a lot of what “ain’t so” when it comes to farming.
I often think it’s because an issue is viewed from only one point of view. As a reporter, I always found myself at farm meetings conducted by many different farm organizations. My job is to report what is said at the meeting. But my interest and experience doesn’t end there. After many of these meetings I brought what I learned back to our farm and used the information to make some decisions on the farm.
Early in our farming career I joined Wisconsin Women for Agriculture because I wanted to get involved in the legislative process and issues related to farming. I quickly learned that even though I thought I had all the answers, it is really important to get the whole picture and go full circle before taking action.
Thousands of students will be graduating during the next few weeks, but their education is really just beginning.
