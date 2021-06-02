So graduates – you think now that you have that diploma you’ve learned it all? Think again.
As I began to age (and I’m not saying I’m aged) I realized I’ve actually learned a few things along the way.
As they say, your education doesn’t end when you pick up that diploma. There is always something to be learned.
A few years ago I made a list of things I learned since graduation so many years ago but thinking about it, I remembered a few more things I forgot to write down. Actually, just being a farmer and a parent creates excellent learning opportunities.
A kid can always find a mud puddle, even in a drought.
Scrub the floor and someone is sure to walk through with muddy boots.
The shortest distance between two points is usually closed for construction.
The best investment in the stock market is in those companies that build big orange plastic barrels.
When the weather man says sunny weather, don’t hang up your wash.
In winter when he predicts no snow, you’ll likely end up shoveling three inches of “partly cloudy.”
Want rain? Just cut hay.
I’ve learned how to self-diagnose for COVID without a test. Every time I burn something on the stove and smell it I know I’m healthy.
Say, “Stay away from that fence. I just painted it.” They will touch it just to see if you are serious.
The chance of a kid drinking orange soda without spilling it is directly proportional to the cost of carpeting.
Keep a smile on your face every time you are in public. It makes people wonder what you are up to.
