It’s back to school time and, since I believe we should all be learning new things every day, I decided to join the other students around the country and learn something new, too.
Since it’s also late in the growing season, my thoughts turn to marketing farm commodities. That’s when I realize how little I really know.
Since it’s such a complicated thing, I thought I’d take a couple weeks to let you know what I am learning about marketing.
Marketing farm crops and livestock on the futures market can be a challenge. Not only does one need to have a magic genie’s lantern that lets one see into the future but farmers also need to understand board-of-trade talk.
There are terms like “bearish,” what he looks like when he gets out of the bathtub; and “bullish” what he looks like when he’s upset.
But there are other terms, too. Is a broker a guy who breaks things? Does “buying a hedge” mean buying a farm that is landscaped?
Is a call option a cell phone? Are carrying charges what they charge to get feed delivered?
They talk about cash market. Well, all the grocery markets I go to want money so of course it’s a cash market.
A closing transaction is getting your family to close the cupboard doors, right?
A commission house is a place where they send farm women who crack up. Current delivery (month) means having your baby on his due-date.
When they mention exercise I think of what we get plenty of on the farm and exercise price (which they also call strike price) is how much money we are willing to work for without going out on strike because we didn’t get enough.
Expiration date is that number that is stamped on the food in the back of our refrigerator. A forward contract is an agreement to move ahead. A futures contract is when a gal agrees to marry a farmer. A futures price is the pre-nuptial agreement they have when he owns his farm with partners and decides to get married.
Hedging means to trim the bushes. Intrinsic value is fine jewelry.
Wow, all of these terms have my head whirling so I’m going to take a break to soak it all in. Tune in next week for lesson two. That’s when we will learn about liquid market (which I’m told does not mean go have a beer to keep you from getting too depressed about what you don’t know about marketing).
