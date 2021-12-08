MADISON — The Dairy Business Association, Wisconsin’s leading dairy advocacy group, has congratulated state lawmakers and the governor for creating a program aimed at increasing exports of dairy, meat and other agricultural products by 25% within five years.
Gov. Tony Evers signed legislation that commits $5 million for a new agricultural exports program at the Center for International Agribusiness Marketing, housed in the Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection. Half the expenditure will be committed to dairy. DATCP will work on the initiative with the Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation.
“The strength of Wisconsin’s dairy economy rests in large part on the opportunities we have to sell more of our high-quality products around the globe,” DBA President Amy Penterman, a dairy farmer in Thorp, said. “This investment will help us not only remain competitive in the global marketplace but be a leader.”
The bill, which was authored by Sen. Joan Ballweg, R-Markesan, and Rep. Tony Kurtz, R-Wonewoc, received broad bipartisan support. Evers, a Democrat, proposed a similar export program last session and in his 2021-23 budget.
“We congratulate the Legislature, governor and agency leaders for this accomplishment. It’s so encouraging to see the widespread energy and commitment. There were a lot of moving parts that needed to be aligned,” Penterman said.
DATCP and WEDC will submit a specific plan for the program by Dec. 31. At least 15% of the funds must be used for grants.
Wisconsin exported $3.37 billion worth of agricultural and food products to 145 countries in 2020, according to DATCP. A third of the total went to Canada.
