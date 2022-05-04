MADISON — A Watertown High School student is among the 15 students named by the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection to the next Wisconsin Agriculture Youth Council.
Brandon Boyd of Watertown, along with 14 other students from around the state, will be high school seniors during the 2022–2023 school year. They will serve a one-year term on the council.
“Congratulations to these students on their selection to the Wisconsin Agriculture Youth Council,” said DATCP Secretary Randy Romanski. “While the students share a passion for agriculture, they each have unique experiences and knowledge that will contribute to vibrant conversations in next year’s sessions.”
The goals of the Wisconsin Agriculture Youth Council are to highlight agricultural-related careers, share resources available for farmers, provide insight into agricultural policy development, and increase networking opportunities across the industry. DATCP formed the Wisconsin Agriculture Youth Council in 2020.
Council members were selected based on their submitted application materials, which included a brief essay, one-minute video, and letter of recommendation. Starting in September 2022, the council members will meet virtually each month to listen to speakers and engage in discussion about a variety of agricultural topics.
The current Wisconsin Agriculture Youth Council members will end their term on Thursday, May 12. Current council members will participate in a final virtual session before joining the DATCP board meeting to introduce themselves and interact with the DATCP board members. The DATCP board meeting agenda will be posted on DATCP’s website when available.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.