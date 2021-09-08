A parent’s education is a gradual process but I was lucky. I always managed to stay a step ahead of the kids, until they got into their teens.
From the first, “But why mom?” I came up with answers for all of their questions.
Why do fingers have three joints and thumbs only have two?
What do cows do with their tails in winter when there are no flies?
What’s an oxenlamb? (the ox and the lamb kept time – perumpumpumpum)
One day I told David that I had heard enough. He responded by asking what a “nuff” was.
I did well handling the questions about different plants in the woods when we went for a walk. I led the way and if I saw something in the path I didn’t know anything about I stepped on it.
My luck ran out though when I agreed to go with Angie and her friends to the Midwest Horse Fair. It was a good day to get out. The fields were too wet to work but the warm sunshine made it a pleasant drive to Madison with the teenage girls.
The other four young people in the car, all devoted horse lovers, talked pleasantly about worming pastes, bridal paths and heat. I listened quietly. I hadn’t realized there were so many things to do in spring. I always thought proper care for a horse meant a bale of hay a year and a white board fence.
The conversation turned to horse psychology and they lost me.
