MADISON — The Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection is partnering with Pearson Vue to offer the pesticide applicator certification exam online. The online exam includes a $45 convenience fee that is paid entirely to Pearson Vue. DATCP will continue to offer a paper exam at no charge.
Commercial and private pesticide applicators can take the online exam either in-person at one of 54 testing centers and tech colleges in Wisconsin, or proctored through a personal computer that includes a web-enabled camera and broadband internet.
Those who take the exam online will receive their results immediately, along with their certification by email 1-3 business days after the exam. Individuals who pass the exam (online or paper) receive a five-year certification.
The following exam categories are currently available: 1.1 Field and vegetable crops; 3.0 Turf and landscape; 5.0 Aquatic and mosquito; 6.0 Right-of-way/natural areas; and 7.1 Structural pest control.
DATCP will add other commercial and private applicator categories in the future.
Pesticide applicators who are certifying and recertifying must purchase a training manual. The pesticide applicator training number found in the manual is needed to register for the online or paper exam.
Learn more about DATCP’s pesticide certification and licensing. For more information, contact DATCP's Pesticide Program, or call 608-224-4548.
