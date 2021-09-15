MADISON — The Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection’s Farm Center has kicked off the second season of its “Rural Realities” podcast.
The first episode features Amanda Harguth, AgrAbility of Wisconsin outreach specialist, who will discuss how AgrAbility can help farmers with disabilities continue farming.
“Farmers face many complex issues and challenges that can cause stress,” said Dan Bauer, DATCP’s Farm Center supervisor. “Through this podcast, we are able to bring information and resources to farmers that can help them overcome these challenges, in an easily accessible format they can listen to on their own schedule.”
The second season will focus on reducing the stigma surrounding mental health in rural communities, providing information and resources on stress management, and helping farmers sustain healthy businesses. The pre-recorded podcasts run between 20-30 minutes and feature a different expert each episode. Podcasts are produced by Bill Baker, who also hosts the syndicated radio program, Dairy Radio Now.
Since the mid-1980s, the Farm Center has provided Wisconsin farmers a variety of services including financial analysis, farm transition planning, conflict mediation, and business consultation on industry opportunities and challenges.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.