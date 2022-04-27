MADISON — Attorney General Josh Kaul announces last week that his office has obtained a civil judgment against Johannes Wakker requiring him to pay a $225,000 monetary penalty for alleged violations of the State’s manure management laws that occurred at Wakker’s Kewaunee County concentrated animal feeding operation.
“Mismanagement of manure can lead to water contamination and endanger public health,” said Kaul. “To protect safe and clean water, Wisconsin’s manure management laws must be followed.”
According to the complaint, Wakker violated several provisions of his wastewater discharge permit between November 2017 and April 2020 for mismanaging landspread manure. For example, on 20 occasions, manure spread on Wakker’s farm fields either ran off the application site or discharged to waters of the state, such as a stream or a wetland, through subsurface drains. On five occasions, Wakker failed to minimize or prevent adverse impacts of discharges to waters of the state.
On 11 occasions, manure spread on Wakker’s farm fields ponded on the application site, and twice Wakker spread manure through an area that could concentrate the manure into a flow channel and twice he migrated from one part of the field to another.
In addition, Wakker failed to submit a nutrient management plan to state Department of Natural Resources that identified all the environmentally sensitive areas within several farm fields he sought approval to spread manure on.
Assistant Attorney General Bradley J. Motl represented the state. DOJ worked closely with DNR to obtain this result. The Order for Judgment was signed by Circuit Court Judge D. Todd Ehlers on April 18 and this settlement was approved by the legislative Joint Committee on Finance on April 13.
