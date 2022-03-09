JUNEAU — The Dodge County Forage Council 2022 annual winter meeting for producers, consultants, agronomists and nutritionists will be held Friday, March 18 at the Pizza Ranch in Watertown.
Registration begins at 11 a.m., with the program starting at 11:15 am. The morning presentation will be by Dr. Carrie Laboski, professor of soil science at the University of Wisconsin-Madison, who will speak on honing nutrient management strategies for 2022. Fertilizer prices are on the increase for 2022. She will talk about some of the best practices that can be implemented to help mitigate the cost of inputs.
Dr. Mark Renz, UW-Madison Extension weed specialist in the agronomy department, will give an update on Waterhemp Management in Wisconsin forages, its history in Wisconsin, why are we so concerned, and how management differs based on the forage grown. The talk will focus on management in alfalfa.
The final presentation by Will Fulwider, UW-Madison Extension crops and soils educator for Dodge and Dane counties, highlights what one can learn from global sustainable agriculture systems. Drawing on his background working with wetland rice, agroforestry, and other integrated cropping systems, Fulwiderl will touch on the core ecological principles of these approaches and what they may look like applied to the context of Wisconsin agriculture.
Three certified crop advisor credits are available.
The Dodge County Forage Council annual meeting will follow the presentations and include a Midwest Forage Association update, annual business, a review of 2022 activities, planning for 2022 events, and an announcement of the forage contest winners.
There will be a forage contest. Producers can bring their best forage to be judged by their peers. One entry per category. Categories include baleage, haylage, silage, and miscellaneous ensiled forages. There is a limit of one entry per category. Bring silage, haylage, and baylage in 1-gallon zip bags. No dry hay will be accepted at this meeting.
Everyone attending the meeting will be able to vote once for each forage category. Votes will be tallied and prizes will be awarded to the winner of each category during the afternoon business meeting. Attendees must be present to win.
Registration is requested by Wednesday, March 16. Walk ins are welcome. Registration fees include the program, pizza and drink, and annual Dodge County Forage Council dues. If interested, one can also pay for membership in the Midwest Forage Association with meeting registration.
Complete details, including registration form, are available at Extension Dodge County or at http://dodge.extension.wisc.edu.
To register, complete a registration form and return with payment to Extension Dodge County, 127 E. Oak St., Juneau, WI 53039, Attn: Forage Council. Make checks payable to Dodge County Forage Council.
This meeting is co-hosted by Extension Dodge County, Dodge County Forage Council, and the Midwest Forage Association. For more information, contact the Extension office at 920-386-3790, or visit the Extension Dodge County website at http://dodge.extension.wisc.edu or on Facebook.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.