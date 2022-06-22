MADISON — Wisconsin had 5.2 days suitable for fieldwork for the week ending June 19, 2022, according to the USDA’s National Agricultural Statistics Service.
Despite heavy rains in some central and southern areas, planting wrapped up for most farmers this week as field activities shifted to cutting hay and weed control.
Topsoil moisture condition rated 1% very short, 10% short, 81% adequate and 8% surplus. Subsoil moisture condition rated 1% very short, 11% short, 80% adequate and
8% surplus.
Corn planting was 97% complete, over two weeks behind last year and three days behind the average. Corn emerged was 92 %, 11 days behind last year but even with the average. Corn condition was 82% good to excellent statewide, down 3 percentage points from last week.
Soybean planting was 97% complete, 13 days behind last year but five days ahead of the average. Soybeans emerged was 89%, eight days behind last year but four days ahead of the average. Soybean condition was 81% good to excellent, down 2 percentage points from last week.
Oats emerged was at 90%, three weeks behind last year and eight days behind the average.
Sixteen percent of oats had headed, over two weeks behind last year and eight days behind the average. Oat condition was 82% good to excellent, down 3 percentage points from last week.
Potato condition was 94% good to excellent, even with last week.
Winter wheat was 75% headed, nine days behind last year but even with the average. Seven percent of winter wheat was coloring, 10 days behind last year and four days behind the average. Winter wheat condition was rated 85% good to excellent statewide, down 1 percentage point from last week.
The first cutting of alfalfa was reported at 84% complete, one week behind last year and one day behind the average. The second cutting was 1% complete. All hay condition was reported 82% good to excellent condition, up 1 percentage point from last week.
Pasture condition was rated 78% good to excellent, even with last week.
