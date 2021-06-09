CHIPPEWA FALLS — Tara Daun has been hired as the Farmer-Led Watershed Council coordinator for Wisconsin Farmers Union.
In this role, Daun will work directly with farmer-led councils in Dunn, Pierce, Polk and St. Croix counties to increase farmer engagement, build council capacity, expand participation in incentive programs, coordinate water testing and programming, and foster conservation in the Mississippi River Watershed.
Daun lives near Spring Valley with her two daughters. In her free time, she helps her parents on their beef and horse farm, makes and mends her own clothes, gardens, and hikes. She previously worked with the USDA Natural Resource Conservation Service, assisting farmers through application and contract processes to provide them with financial assistance for conservation practices.
With the Farmer-Led Watershed Council, Daun hopes to continue and expand upon the groundwork already laid by the councils in the Hay River, Horse Creek, Dry Run, and South Kinnickinnic watersheds. These councils consist of farmers working alongside county staff to increase farmer engagement with water quality issues and adoption of conservation practices. Through the councils’ work, educational networking events will be held on farms to showcase conservation practices such as no-till, strip tillage, cover crops, and grassed waterways.
Daun will also be working with local farmers running test plots and monitoring water quality in their watersheds. She also will network with multiple agencies that are concerned about water quality, including faculty and extension staff, lake associations, agriculture organizations, elected officials, local tribes and environmental groups.
When asked about her goals, Daun said “My hope is that we can increase soil health, farmer profitability, and water quality all at the same time. That takes farmers learning from other farmers to perfect practices that can reduce inputs and time spent on the tractor while maintaining yields and protecting the soil and water.”
“Working with farmers with the NRCS, I saw that successful cover crop and no-till systems are being done, but it takes equipment and specific adjustments to application schedules to be effective,” she added. “Those changes are hard for full-till farmers to adopt without help. We have many examples of conservation success in the watersheds. As the coordinator, I get to help farmers connect with each other so that they can learn from their peers and have more trials with less errors when it comes to conservation practices on their own farms.”
Daun began her duties May 17 and is taking the reins from Bill Hogseth, who has transitioned into a newly created position of Organizing Director.
Daun will be based in the WFU State Office in Chippewa Falls and can be reached at tdaun@wisconsinfarmersunion.com or 715-492-0329.
Wisconsin Farmers Union, a member-driven organization, is committed to enhancing the quality of life for family farmers, rural communities, and all people through educational opportunities, cooperative endeavors, and civic engagement. Learn more at www.wisconsinfarmersunion.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.