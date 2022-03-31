When the calendar says it’s spring, most people I meet make some comment like, “I’m glad winter is nearly over.” That’s when I pipe up, “I’m not ready for spring yet!”
They look at me like they think I need to lie on a couch and tell some stranger the story of my life.
Well, don’t call the men with the white coats to come and take me away just yet. It’s not that I’m that fond of Wisconsin winters or that I don’t like the warm spring air or the aroma of lilacs. It’s just when winter ends and farm work, yard work and gardening season begins I can’t plan a thing. I don’t want to be the one to hold up the work when David calls and asks if I can work a field or chop some hay.
Now it’s just a matter of still caring about the farm even if we don’t own it any longer. It was even worse, though, when we owned it. An invitation from friends, luncheon meeting or shopping trip was out of the question when the weather was nice. If the sun was shining I had to spend the day with Dick in the field.
The day we went into farming I stopped looking forward to “those lazy, hazy crazy days of summer” because I knew warm sunny days meant the only tan I could get would be if I went out to pick stones or sit on an open tractor.
When we went into farming I knew that the vows we had taken five years earlier would take on a whole new meaning. Nobody mentioned farming when I promised before the minister and my mother-in-law to take him for better or worse. Now I understand that the better meant basking in the sun on a beach in summer – the worse meant picking stones on a hot summer day in the sun.
I soon found when hay needs cutting I can’t slip out to putter in the garden; when the cows needed to be fed and morning barn chores done, I couldn’t instead elect to wash the bedding first and take advantage of the morning sun and extra drying time.
About the time I started to wonder what I got myself into he would come in the house after milking and say, “Come out here and see the big full moon over the barn.” Or, he would grab my hand and drag me out to see the big healthy heifer calf out of his best producing cow.
What can I say! I guess the farm helps me appreciate all the seasons.
