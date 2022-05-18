MADISON — The Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection has identified cases of highly pathogenic avian influenza in backyard flocks in Dunn and Marinette counties. Birds at both sites will be depopulated to prevent spread of the disease.
Domestic flocks in 13 Wisconsin counties have now been infected with HPAI. Flock owners are strongly encouraged to continue practicing biosecurity measures to protect their birds from the virus. This includes washing hands, disinfecting equipment, restricting access to birds, and separating new birds from existing flocks for at least 30 days. Poultry owners are asked, when possible, to keep their birds indoors.
Additionally, DATCP has issued a summary special order restricting movement of domestic birds and domestic bird products in parts of Barron and Polk counties. Flock owners who want confirm whether they are in a restricted zone can check the county map or listing of Public Land Survey System township and range sections on the DATCP website. Anyone who would like to check the PLSS section of their current or desired flock location may do so at https://maps.sco.wisc.edu/plss-locator.
Wisconsin poultry owners are reminded to register their premises. State law requires that all livestock owners register where their animals are kept, and registration helps animal health officials communicate with flock owners during disease outbreaks.
To report increased mortality or signs of illness among domestic birds, contact DATCP at 608-224-4872 during business hours or 800-943-0003 after hours and weekends.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.