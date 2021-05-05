MADISON — The Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection is accepting nominations for two seats on the Wisconsin Soybean Board.
Producers that grow and sell soybeans in Districts 2 and 6 are eligible to nominate producers or be nominated to the board. District 2 includes Buffalo, Dunn, Eau Claire, Jackson, Pepin, Pierce, Polk, St. Croix, and Trempealeau counties.
District 6 includes Jefferson, Kenosha, Manitowoc, Milwaukee, Ozaukee, Racine, Sheboygan, Walworth, Washington, and Waukesha counties.
Nomination forms will be mailed to any producer that requests one prior to June 1. Forms can be requested by contacting Debbie Gegare, market orders program coordinator at 608-224-5116 or debbie.gegare@wisconsin.gov.
Nomination forms must be signed, notarized, and postmarked by June 1 and include the signatures of five eligible soybean growers other than the nominee. Completed forms should be mailed to WI DATCP, Marketing Order Program, P.O. Box 8911, Madison, WI 53708-8911.
DATCP will conduct the Wisconsin Soybean Board election from July 15 to Aug. 14. Elected growers will serve three-year terms beginning Sept 1.
Learn more about the Wisconsin Soybean Board at https://wisoybean.org/.
