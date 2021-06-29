People in my generation have seen huge changes in technology.
Consider we’ve gone from one long and three short to signal a phone call on our party-line phone to a cell phone that is also a camera, an encyclopedia, gossip reporter, road map, game board and television.
We are the ones who remember getting our exercise getting off the couch to walk up to the TV to adjust the volume, turn to the other channel (there were only two); or adjust the vertical or horizontal hold. We usually sat in a dark room to watch the TV because it was easier to focus. (Sometimes we watched TV in the dark so when our pesky neighbors came to visit they would think we were gone and drive on to the next neighbor’s house)
Cars had a clutch and shifting arm, emergency brake, and a light-dimmer switch on the floor. They had bench seats with a baby’s car seat hanging over in the center of the front seat. If we paid extra we could get one with an AM radio. FM was not yet invented. (nor were 8-track tape players, cassette players, cd players or flash drives)
So where we are heading? The most obvious thing I notice is Uncle Sam’s increasing ability to know exactly what I am doing, when and why. There are those who believe we’ll all have a chip inserted in our bodies to track our movements but it seems like they are doing just fine tracking our movements just by monitoring our cell phones.
When Dick lost his cell phone a couple weeks ago, we thought our son-in-law could find it because he monitors his kids’ activities by where their cell phones are. It didn’t work. Obviously he didn’t care where we were so he didn’t have us on his tracking program.
Two things come to mind with this tracking technology: 1) They have lowered humans to an animal level. They have been tracking pets by inserting chips for years. 2) I can picture some CIA or FBI guys somewhere sitting at a desk tracking my activities. Talk about boring jobs.
Tune in next week to see what I believe will be our next technology.
