Last week I mentioned how proud I was to find out, many decades later, that my dad was known as the hay king in our neighborhood. I’m not sure if he even knew that. If he did, he never bragged about it or even mentioned it to me.
I remember he always had enough to feed his herd of cows and then sell extra. I remember going with him to the train depot 10 miles away with truckloads of hay that he then loaded onto box cars to sell.
So I guess he never earned a trophy or plaque and he was never chosen outstanding young farmer but he did have a reputation for being a good farmer. Makes me proud!
Well, it got me to thinking about how he learned about farming. It wasn’t in college or technical school or farm short course. In fact, he didn’t even go to high school.
He was the youngest of six kids in a family growing up on Capital Drive at Brookfield. His dad died when he was 3 years old and he and his siblings helped grandma keep the farm going. One by one each of the kids moved away to get a job leaving my dad to run the farm.
At age 13, right after confirmation and graduation from eighth grade, he became a full-time farmer.
When he married mom they lived on the farm with grandma for a year and then grandma decided to sell out since Milwaukee was growing out into Brookfield and their farming days were coming to an end. Dad took the machinery and cattle he had accumulated as his pay on the farm and he and mom bought their own farm in the then rural area of Cedarburg.
When they moved into this well-established farming community I’m sure the other farmers were skeptical about how this young Milwaukee suburb boy would farm. I’m sure they were because years later Dick and I were in that same boat.
When we were unable to farm on either of our parents’ farms at Cedarburg because the same thing that happened in Brookfield was happening in Cedarburg, we moved to rural Dodge County. Again neighbors watched with interest to see if this “city” couple knew anything about farming. I’m sure a few were taking bets about how long it would take us to go broke.
