Every year the Forage Councils for Dodge and Fond du Lac Counties rotate hosting their annual Twilight meeting. This year, Dodge County will host the summer Twilight meeting on Wednesday, June 16 at Gault Valley Farms, LLC, Neosho.
Gault Valley Farms is a third generation dairy farm, and has been in the family since 1945. They crop 650 acres of corn, soybeans, alfalfa, and wheat, which is used to feed the herd of 315 Holstein cows and 250 youngstock. They currently milk 275 cows in five Lely robots which were installed in 2019. Rye and triticale are double cropped for additional forage. They began no-tilling in 2006, and experimenting with cover crops in 2011. In addition, they run a custom forage and grain harvesting enterprise in cooperation with neighboring farms. They have transitioned from upright silos to bags to drive over piles. Feed has been stored in piles since 2014.
Keynote speaker at this year’s Twilight meeting is regional sales manager of Dairyland Seed Company, Chad Staudinger. The evening’s topic will be ‘Alfalfa A to Z.’ Before the 7:15 p.m. program, there will be informal farm tours and soil pit starting at 6:15 p.m. Exploration and education will be available in the dug soil pit to look at root mass, structure, health and worm holes.
Food and beverages will follow the program. Sponsors of the program will be recognized at the event.
This program is open to all interested producers and Forage Council Members. Sponsored jointly with the Midwest Forage Association and the University of Wisconsin-Extension, the Twilight meeting is one of many educational opportunities offered by the forage councils.
For further information, contact the Extension Dodge County office at 920-386-3790 to register or contact Extension Fond du Lac County at 920-929-3171.
