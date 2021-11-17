A friend of mine told me about an incident with his grandson. He said his grandson was busy typing away on his computer and he asked the boy what he was writing. The boy replied, “I don’t know. I can’t read.”
That reminded me of my first years as a farm reporter. Yes, I was a farm reporter when I was about 5 years old. My first newspaper had several pages and a lot of squiggly lines on it and hand drawn pictures spaced here and there on the pages. The newspaper was “The Rapidburg Express” and I was the editor.
Rapidburg was the name of our farm which we thought of as a village. We got the name from the side of our coaster wagon that said “Rapid Express.” Not knowing what the word “rapid” meant we assumed that should be the name of our town. The town was complete with a jail (the calf pens); a store (the brooder house); a blacksmith shop (dad’s workshop) and an implement dealer (the shed). There were also several homes and on the outskirts of town were all our neighboring families.
So I was the newspaper editor and I faithfully visited with the neighbor kids to find out each week what they had been up to. My sister, of course, was the minister and each week we held church services in the sun porch, lining up all the kitchen chairs in rows and placing a doll on each seat.
When she wasn’t preaching she was the school teacher. One day I was excited about the lesson Joan had taught me that day. I told my mom “We learned how to make babies today.” Mom was a bit shocked and gave Joan one of those looks as if to say “Your sister is too young for this.” She didn’t say anything though. I finished telling the story. “Yes, to make babies you change the ‘y’ to ‘I’ and add “es”.
We didn’t need a lot of fancy toys to have fun. Just a lot of imagination!
