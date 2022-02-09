JUNEAU — Dodge County is selling trees and shrubs for planting in spring 2022.

The trees and shrubs include shagbark hickory, white spruce, white cedar, river birch and hazelnut.

Orders for trees and shrubs will be taken until they are sold out. There are a limited number of trees and shrubs still available.

To check availability or to obtain an order form, contact the Dodge County Land and Water Conservation Department at 920-386-3660 or visit the Dodge County website at www.co.dodge.wi.gov.

