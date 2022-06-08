Wisconsin had 5.5 days suitable for fieldwork for the week ending Sunday June 5, according to the USDA’s National Agricultural Statistics Service.
Farmers made quick progress on the first cutting of hay and continued planting small grains, corn and soybeans.
Topsoil moisture condition rated 1% very short, 9% short, 79% adequate and 11% surplus. Subsoil moisture condition rated 1% very short, 10% short, 80% adequate and 9% surplus.
Spring tillage was reported as 94% complete, almost 3 weeks behind last year but even with the 5-year average.
Corn planting was 89% complete, 13 days behind last year but 1 day ahead of the average. Corn emerged was 73%, 1 week behind last year but 1 day ahead of the average. Corn condition was 84% good to excellent statewide.
Soybean planting was 86% complete, 10 days behind last year but 5 days ahead of the average. Soybeans emerged was 58%, 1 week behind last year but 2 days ahead of the average. Soybean condition was 81% good to excellent.
Potato planting was reported as 92% complete. Potato condition was 95% good to excellent.
Oats planted was reported as 92% complete, almost 3 weeks behind last year and 4 days behind the average.
Oats emerged was at 81%, 2 weeks behind last year and 2 days behind the average. One percent of oats had headed. Oat condition was 83% good to excellent, up 4 percentage points from last week. Winter wheat was 19% headed, 10 days behind last year and 4 days behind the average. Winter wheat condition was rated 86% good to excellent, up 3 percentage points from last week.
The first cutting of alfalfa was reported at 51% complete, 1 day behind last year but 1 day ahead of the average. All hay condition was reported 79% good to excellent condition, up 2 percentage points from last week.
Pasture condition was rated 74% good to excellent, up 5 percentage points from last week.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.