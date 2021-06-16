Some of you may know when David and Kathleen bought the farm from us and took over the business we started 48 years ago we moved to the lake nearby.
Our house is handy enough so we can still easily run over to the farm to help and garden but we are far enough as to not spy on our kids every day.
There is something about the lake, however, that brings everyone in our family together. Our kids and grandkids all enjoy the water. When Dick and I are alone at night we enjoy the beautiful sunsets on the water. In the 17 years we lived here we haven’t seen two that look alike.
During this pandemic the lake was our savior because it provides a way to entertain family and friends in the safety of fresh air.
When I was a kid, visiting a lake meant a few hours away from summer farm work to cool off.
Often, though, it was cooling off at Lake Michigan where the shoreline was rocky and the water was ice cold.
I wasn’t that impressed. Then my parents decided to move off their farm they built a house on a lake that actually had a beach and we learned how to do fun things like water skiing.
That’s when my love affair with the water began. Dick and I still enjoy water skiing and we love taking friends out on the lake to enjoy the beauties of the lake and Rock River.
It’s fun to see our grand kids and their friends develop their skills on the water. It’s fun to sit back and watch the little ones look up to their older cousins and the older ones entertain their little cousins.
A couple of the grandkids prefer kayaking to the faster, rougher tubing. I like it, too, but I must say I’m not as graceful as these young people. My first experience kayaking was fun until I got back to the pier to get out.
That’s when I realized how easily they tip.
I was fully clothed, shoes and socks and all. My cell phone was in my pocket when I flipped the kayak and found myself under water.
Now I make sure my phone is in a water proof case before I go out on the water.
Dick, too, likes to wash his cell phone and launder money. He has a habit of going onto the boat with his wallet and phone in his pocket. He doesn’t always remember to take them out, though, before water skiing.
It’s expensive for him and provides a good laugh for the kids.
I just told them if they don’t know what to get Dad for Christmas get him a swim suit without pockets.
