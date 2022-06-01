Witzel excels in 4-H horse, pony project

BEAVER DAM – Kathryn Witzel, Columbus, brought home three grand-champion ribbons in three different categories from the recent Wisconsin 4-H Horse Association Speaking and Demonstration Contest, held Friday night, May 13, at the Dodge County Fairgrounds in Beaver Dam.
Witzel has been in the 4-H horse and pony project since she was in third grade. “There are three basic categories, educational, horseless horse, and horse showing,” said Witzel. The speaking and demonstration contest is part of the ‘educational’ aspect. “In 2019, I represented Wisconsin in national competition with my demonstration at the American Quarter Horse Congress.” Due to her grand-champion awards from May 13, she’s headed to nationals, again.
In horseless horse, participants show someone else’s animal. Witzel has her own horses, so the horse-showing portion of the project is her focus. “There’s pleasure, speed, and driving competitions. My favorite is ‘speed,’ which is very similar to rodeo barrel racing,” said Witzel. “It’s fast-paced; I’m always in motion.” Witzel enjoys training her thoroughbreds for the sport. “I buy retired racehorses and retrain them for competition. I’m training my second horse right now; it takes about two years per horse.”
Much of the Dodge County 4-H horse and pony live-animal competition takes place before the annual Dodge County Fair starts in August; however, model horses are judged and on display during the fair. “In the model-horse contest, participants take a plastic horse and make it look as real as possible, kind of like a diagram of a photo,” said Witzel. “Plastic-horse displays are judged on Sunday of the fair.”
At almost 18 years old, Witzel will graduate soon from Columbus High School. After graduation, “I want to get my CDL and drive a diesel truck. I enjoy mechanics and drive a truck that my dad and friends helped me fix up.” Due to the nature of her chosen career path, Witzel may likely push pause on her horse-training efforts, but she’s enjoying the 4-H project for the time being and looks forward to more competition.
The 2022 Dodge County Fair is scheduled for Aug. 17-21.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.