MADISON — University of Wisconsin-Madison Division of Extension’s Heart of the Farm-Women in Agriculture program will start it’s summer online ‘Coffee Chats’ series on Monday June 14 at 10 a.m. ‘Coffee Chats’ will be held on the second Monday of each month through August and again from November to March 2022.
The Heart of the Farm-Women in Agriculture program addresses the needs of farm women by providing education on farm business topics, connecting them with agricultural resources and creating support networks.
There is no charge for attending the series one must register at: https://forms.gle/uWg2aKdYW2Aqj3J99.
Once registered, one will receive an email confirmation containing information about joining the meeting. Registered participants will only need the meeting website link or phone number to participate.
‘Coffee Chat’ series includes:
• June 14, “Weber’s Farm Store, 6 Generations of Resiliency.” Weber Farms, is a sixth generation Wisconsin Century Farm located in Marshfield, and since 1904 it has been delivering the finest, freshest dairy products from their Holstein cows for six decades. Weber’s Farm Store has been in operation since 1955 and now offers a full range of dairy products, from pasteurized milks and creams, to Kefir, ground beef, ice cream, local butter, and an extensive line of cheese. Joellen Heiman, manger of Weber Farm Store will share pieces of Weber Farms family history and their products.
• July 12, “Traditions — Today and Tomorrow.” There will be a lively discussion on the importance of traditions in one’s family and workplace. Traditions can build a strong base of resiliency as people emerge from COVID-19. The speakers will explore which traditions are worth keeping and which ones might start in the future. Speakers are Nancy Vance and Karen Drickell, human development and relationship educators from the University of Wisconsin-Madison Division of Extension.
• Aug. 9, “Dinner Conversations” Now more than ever, it is important to focus on eating together as a family. Research has shown us how important family meals are and there are significant studies that reinforce the benefits of mealtimes together. They also foster emotional balance by increasing things like self-esteem, a sense of wellbeing, and stronger family relationships. Speakers include Nancy Vance and Jackie Carattini, human development and relationship educators, UW-Madison Division of Extension.
For more information on the ‘Coffee Chats’ series or the Heart of the Farm Program,visit the Heart of the Farm website: https://fyi.extension.wisc.edu/heartofthefarm, or call a local UW-Madison Division of Extension County office, or contact Jenny Vanderlin, jenny.vanderlin@wisc.edu, 608-263-7795.
The Heart of the Farm ‘Coffee Chat’ series is supported and funded by Center for Dairy Profitability, UW-Madison, Division of Extension and partially funded by a Green Stone Farm Credit.
