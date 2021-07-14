Wisconsin had 5.2 days suitable for fieldwork for the week ending July 11, according to the USDA’s National Agricultural Statistics Service.
Temperatures were seasonal that week, with most of the state within 2 degrees of normal. Precipitation was varied from 3 inches to no measurable precipitation. Unfortunately, south and southeast Wisconsin was the area that received little to no rain.
Topsoil moisture condition rated 7% very short, 23% short, 66% adequate and 4% surplus. Subsoil moisture condition rated 8% very short, 24% short, 63% adequate and 5% surplus.
Corn is reported 5% silking, three days behind last year, and one day behind the five-year average. Corn condition is rated 77% good to excellent, 2 percentage points better than last week.
Soybeans are reported 52% blooming, two days behind last year, but seven days ahead of the average. Eleven percent are setting pods, even with last year, but four days ahead of the average. Soybean condition is rated 73% good to excellent, 2 percentage points above last week.
Oats are reported 93% headed, one day ahead of last year and seven days ahead of the average. Fifty-two percent of oats are coloring, two days ahead of last year and six days ahead of average. Oats are reported 2% harvested. Oat condition is rated 72% good to excellent, 2 percentage points above last week.
Potato harvest is reported 1% complete. Potato condition is rated 96% good to excellent, 1 percentage point above last week.
Winter wheat is reported 93% coloring, five days ahead of last year and nine days ahead of average. Nine percent of winter wheat for grain is harvested, eight days ahead of last year and seven days ahead of average. Winter wheat condition was rated 76% good to excellent statewide, the same as last week.
The second cutting of alfalfa hay is reported 71% complete, six days ahead of both last year and the average. Three percent of the third cutting is complete. All hay condition was rated 72% good to excellent, 2 percentage points above last week.
Pasture condition was rated 65% good to excellent, unchanged from last week.
Winter wheat production in Wisconsin is forecast at 17.0 million bushels, 98% above last year’s 8.63 million bushels according to the latest USDA, National Agricultural Statistics Service – Crop Production report. Based on conditions as of July 1, the state’s winter wheat yield is forecast at 71.0 bushels per acre, up 2.0 bushels from last year. Wisconsin winter wheat growers intend to harvest 240,000 acres for grain, up 92% from 2020.
Oat production is forecast at 3.36 million bushels, 59% below last year’s 8.25 million bushels. The expected yield is 56.0 bushels per acre, down 7.0 bushels from the previous year. The area expected to be harvested for grain totals 60,000 acres, down 54% from 2020.
The forecasts in this report are based on July 1 conditions and do not reflect weather effects since that time. The next crop production forecasts, based on conditions as of Aug, 1, will be released on Aug. 12.
